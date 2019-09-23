18941 PINE RIDGE LANE

Amenities
Beautiful 4 level townhome with two reserved parking spaces. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. the master suite encompasses an entire 4th floor with cathedral ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. Lower level is large recreation room or 4th Bedroom. Two zone cooling/heating, fireplace on lower level. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite counter-top, upgraded bath. Convenient to shopping, school and main roads. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with a deposit. Application processing fee $25 per adult., credit and rental history check.