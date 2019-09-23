All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

18941 PINE RIDGE LANE

18941 Pine Ridge Lane · (301) 972-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18941 Pine Ridge Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9-7 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful 4 level townhome with two reserved parking spaces. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. the master suite encompasses an entire 4th floor with cathedral ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. Lower level is large recreation room or 4th Bedroom. Two zone cooling/heating, fireplace on lower level. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite counter-top, upgraded bath. Convenient to shopping, school and main roads. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with a deposit. Application processing fee $25 per adult., credit and rental history check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE have any available units?
18941 PINE RIDGE LANE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18941 PINE RIDGE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE does offer parking.
Does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18941 PINE RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
