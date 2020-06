Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated and waiting for you. Two-Level Townhouse with fresh laminate floor and wood floors, plus new carpet, new HVAC (Electric), new Hot Water Heater, newer kitchen appliances, fresh paint, newer windows, walk to Elementary school, quick access to shopping areas, Owner insists on at least a two year lease. NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! MUST FOLLOW PROCEDURE ON APPLICATION PACKAGE AVAILABLE ON LONG & FOSTER WEBSITE.