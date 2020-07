Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Good location, easy commute access to Great Seneca and exit 13 B on 270. Near major shopping plazas. Germantown has so many to offer. Three level townhouse with a full walk out basement facing woods view.New laminate flooring in main level living room. Kitchen is vinyl flooring, with lots of storage. spacious master bed and bath, newer carpet in basement