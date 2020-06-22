All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019

18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1)

18211 Swiss Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18211 Swiss Cir, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Terrace Level Condo in Germantown, MD! - Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 full bath terrace level condo in great Germantown, MD location right next to the Metro! Features include a spacious living room/dining room combination and fully equipped galley kitchen offering plenty of cabinet storage and all appliances including dishwasher. A full bath with custom tub surround and large vanity leads to a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer and the master bedroom has dual closets for plenty of storage space. Enjoy the outdoors on the private balcony that would be great for entertaining and tenant has full access to the community pool, park, playground, rentable clubhouse and gym!

Pets under 40lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Rachel at (240)319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3252349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) have any available units?
18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) have?
Some of 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) currently offering any rent specials?
18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) pet-friendly?
Yes, 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) is pet friendly.
Does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) offer parking?
No, 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) does not offer parking.
Does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) have a pool?
Yes, 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) has a pool.
Does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) have accessible units?
No, 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) does not have accessible units.
Does 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1) has units with dishwashers.
