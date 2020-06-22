18211 Swiss Circle (Unit 1)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1BR/1BA Terrace Level Condo in Germantown, MD! - Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 full bath terrace level condo in great Germantown, MD location right next to the Metro! Features include a spacious living room/dining room combination and fully equipped galley kitchen offering plenty of cabinet storage and all appliances including dishwasher. A full bath with custom tub surround and large vanity leads to a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer and the master bedroom has dual closets for plenty of storage space. Enjoy the outdoors on the private balcony that would be great for entertaining and tenant has full access to the community pool, park, playground, rentable clubhouse and gym!



Pets under 40lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Contact Rachel at (240)319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3252349)