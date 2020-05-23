18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2,

Amenities

Fully Renovated One Bedroom Condo, Germantown, MD - Property Id: 36570



Move in on or about April 15, 2019. Fully Renovated Condo (1-Year-old renovation) with New Bathroom, New Kitchen Appliances, New Carpet, in-unit washer/dryer, and Great neighborhood. Close to major highway, Schools, and SoccerPlex in Germantown.



One or two year lease

One month's rent security deposit required: $1,100

Credit and background check required. Good credit required

Floor: Ground



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Shared pool

Fitness center

Near transportation

Clubhouse

Off-street parking

Tenant pays only utilities.

No Pets Allowed



