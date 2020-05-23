18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2,

Amenities
Fully Renovated One Bedroom Condo, Germantown, MD - Property Id: 36570
Move in on or about April 15, 2019. Fully Renovated Condo (1-Year-old renovation) with New Bathroom, New Kitchen Appliances, New Carpet, in-unit washer/dryer, and Great neighborhood. Close to major highway, Schools, and SoccerPlex in Germantown.
One or two year lease
One month's rent security deposit required: $1,100
Credit and background check required. Good credit required
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,100
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Floor: Ground
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Shared pool
Fitness center
Near transportation
Clubhouse
Off-street parking
Tenant pays only utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36570
