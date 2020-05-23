All apartments in Germantown
April 21 2019

18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2,

18200 Chalet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18200 Chalet Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
Fully Renovated One Bedroom Condo, Germantown, MD - Property Id: 36570

Move in on or about April 15, 2019. Fully Renovated Condo (1-Year-old renovation) with New Bathroom, New Kitchen Appliances, New Carpet, in-unit washer/dryer, and Great neighborhood. Close to major highway, Schools, and SoccerPlex in Germantown.

One or two year lease
One month's rent security deposit required: $1,100
Credit and background check required. Good credit required
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,100
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Floor: Ground

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Shared pool
Fitness center
Near transportation
Clubhouse
Off-street parking
Tenant pays only utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36570
Property Id 36570

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, have any available units?
18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, have?
Some of 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2,'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, currently offering any rent specials?
18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, pet-friendly?
Yes, 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, is pet friendly.
Does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, offer parking?
No, 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, does not offer parking.
Does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, have a pool?
Yes, 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, has a pool.
Does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, have accessible units?
No, 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, does not have accessible units.
Does 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18200 Chalet Drive, Unit 2, has units with dishwashers.
