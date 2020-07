Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

No showings 2/2/19 - Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in sought-after Germantown Estates. This home is flooded with natural light and features 5 finished levels of living space, 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel and granite, new carpet upstairs, wood-burning fireplace and tons of storage. Backing to trees you will enjoy privacy and nature while relaxing on the deck or lower level patio.