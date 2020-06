Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

VERY LARGE and UPDATED END UNIT in popular Germantown Estates. It has and updated Table Space Kitchen, laminate hardwood throughout, step down living room, large spacuous basement, large deck, updated bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, 1 block from the neighborhood school and a couple blocks to Germantown Pool.** NO PETS. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!