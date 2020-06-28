13814 CROWNSGATE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

The entire home has been newly painted Hardwood Floors on first and second floors. New carpet in Basement Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Open to family room. Deck off family room Tall ceilings. Large master bedroom with custom walk in closet and sitting area. Three other generous sized bedrooms upstairs. Basement with wet bar and office area and a very large family downstairs with a walk up exit. Call today. Very Spacious home for the money.