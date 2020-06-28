The entire home has been newly painted Hardwood Floors on first and second floors. New carpet in Basement Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Open to family room. Deck off family room Tall ceilings. Large master bedroom with custom walk in closet and sitting area. Three other generous sized bedrooms upstairs. Basement with wet bar and office area and a very large family downstairs with a walk up exit. Call today. Very Spacious home for the money.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have any available units?
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have?
Some of 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
