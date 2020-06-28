All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13814 CROWNSGATE WAY
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

13814 CROWNSGATE WAY

13814 Crownsgate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13814 Crownsgate Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
The entire home has been newly painted Hardwood Floors on first and second floors. New carpet in Basement Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Open to family room. Deck off family room Tall ceilings. Large master bedroom with custom walk in closet and sitting area. Three other generous sized bedrooms upstairs. Basement with wet bar and office area and a very large family downstairs with a walk up exit. Call today. Very Spacious home for the money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have any available units?
13814 CROWNSGATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have?
Some of 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13814 CROWNSGATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY offer parking?
No, 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have a pool?
No, 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13814 CROWNSGATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America