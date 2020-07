Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Light filled home with newer paint & carpeting, King Size Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, ,rec room with fireplace & rear patio. Veggie Garden, Newer HVAC & windows, lead free home, sunny & clean! Just steps to the pool, black hills park/ lake & trails are nearby,- 2 New bathtubs & liners just installed , Easy 270 access. Occupied for a few more weeks, 1 dog up to 50 lbs okay, No cats, No fence in yard.