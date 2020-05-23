13434 WATERFORD HILLS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Home occupied. Schedule online please. Top of the line upgrades from the builder. Beautiful end unit 2 car garage townhouse 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Open view from the back of the house. Upgrades incl. premium lot, extra windows in laundry room, master bathroom, and garage, ceramic tiles at entry, hardwood floors throughout main level, high-end granite countertops and kitchen cabinets, built-in hutch, stainless steel appliances, bay window in family room, large deck overlooks common ground, garage wall is painted. No smokers. No pets. Good credit required. $55/adult applicant in certified fund payable to Samson Property Management.