13201 WONDERLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Great location, Great price, Great living! A well maintained first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with wood burning fire-place, hardwood floors on the living area, Kitchen with ceramic tile and Stainless Steel appliances. Bathroom ceramic tile. New carpet in a large bedroom with 3 closets, lots of storage . Washer/Dryer combo in the unit, enclosed patio to relax. The unit has 1 parking assigned + 1 extra. Community offers pool, fitness center, playground and it accessible to main roads and public transportation. Move in ready! Property has been cleaned and disinfected after the tenant moved out.