Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

13201 WONDERLAND WAY

13201 Wonderland Way · No Longer Available
Location

13201 Wonderland Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Great location, Great price, Great living! A well maintained first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with wood burning fire-place, hardwood floors on the living area, Kitchen with ceramic tile and Stainless Steel appliances. Bathroom ceramic tile. New carpet in a large bedroom with 3 closets, lots of storage . Washer/Dryer combo in the unit, enclosed patio to relax. The unit has 1 parking assigned + 1 extra. Community offers pool, fitness center, playground and it accessible to main roads and public transportation. Move in ready! Property has been cleaned and disinfected after the tenant moved out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY have any available units?
13201 WONDERLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY have?
Some of 13201 WONDERLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13201 WONDERLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13201 WONDERLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 WONDERLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13201 WONDERLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13201 WONDERLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13201 WONDERLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13201 WONDERLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 13201 WONDERLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 WONDERLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13201 WONDERLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.

