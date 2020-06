Amenities

Sun-filled 2 BDRM+2 BATH condo on the 2nd floor with a Wonderful balcony. Kitchen has Custom Cherry Cabinets and New Quartz Counter-top! Cathedral ceiling, Pergo flooring in common areas and one of the bedrooms. 2nd BDRM is carpeted. Large Rooms with plenty of closet space. New paint throughout, New Washer & Dryer, New ceramic floors in Bathrooms, Kitchen and foyer. Conveniently located near shopping & public transportation. Housing Voucher welcome. Community Pool & club house.