Germantown, MD
13103 Shadyside Ln
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

13103 Shadyside Ln

13103 Shadyside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13103 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 BR Condo in Germantown. Step into spacious carpeted living room with a decorative fireplace. There is immediate access to a breathtaking balcony, that brings in pleny of natural light to the room. Separate dining area and spacious kitchen with updated appliances, and great counterspace. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in shelves and master bath. Additional spacious bedroom with great storage space and lighting.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5093712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13103 Shadyside Ln have any available units?
13103 Shadyside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13103 Shadyside Ln have?
Some of 13103 Shadyside Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13103 Shadyside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13103 Shadyside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13103 Shadyside Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13103 Shadyside Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13103 Shadyside Ln offer parking?
No, 13103 Shadyside Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13103 Shadyside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13103 Shadyside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13103 Shadyside Ln have a pool?
No, 13103 Shadyside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13103 Shadyside Ln have accessible units?
No, 13103 Shadyside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13103 Shadyside Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13103 Shadyside Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
