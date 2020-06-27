13103 Shadyside Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Charming 2 BR Condo in Germantown. Step into spacious carpeted living room with a decorative fireplace. There is immediate access to a breathtaking balcony, that brings in pleny of natural light to the room. Separate dining area and spacious kitchen with updated appliances, and great counterspace. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in shelves and master bath. Additional spacious bedroom with great storage space and lighting.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



