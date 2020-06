Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Lots of square footage for a great price. Offers an open kitchen and dining area with a large living space on the main level. Deck off main level, with view of the fully fenced backyard. Master bedroom offers a walk in closet and bath with soak tub and shower. Owner is still currently updating, carpets on top two floors to be replaced, wood floors and deck to be fixed, paint touch ups and counter tops to be updated.