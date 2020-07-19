13010 TRAILSIDE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

UPDATE 1/18/2019 LANDLORD IS IN PROCESS INSTALLING WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. PROPERTY WILL BE READY TO SHOW 1/24/2019. Beautiful and NEWLY RENOVATED 3 level Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. (Upper Level 2 bed/1full bath and Lower level has 1bed/1full bath & walkout basement access). Townhouse is completely remodeled with new wood floors, newer bathrooms, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and freshly new paint through out the house. Beautiful patio area & rear deck. 2 Reserved parking.