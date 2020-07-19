All apartments in Germantown
13010 TRAILSIDE WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13010 TRAILSIDE WAY

13010 Trailside Way · No Longer Available
Location

13010 Trailside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATE 1/18/2019 LANDLORD IS IN PROCESS INSTALLING WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. PROPERTY WILL BE READY TO SHOW 1/24/2019. Beautiful and NEWLY RENOVATED 3 level Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. (Upper Level 2 bed/1full bath and Lower level has 1bed/1full bath & walkout basement access). Townhouse is completely remodeled with new wood floors, newer bathrooms, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and freshly new paint through out the house. Beautiful patio area & rear deck. 2 Reserved parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY have any available units?
13010 TRAILSIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY have?
Some of 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13010 TRAILSIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY offers parking.
Does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY have a pool?
No, 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13010 TRAILSIDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
