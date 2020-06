Amenities

BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL CONDO/TOWNHOME WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED. END UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS, FIREPLACE. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND DINING AREA. NEW CARPET IN BASEMENT. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN LOWER LEVEL. BALCONY OFF KITCHEN AREA. GREAT LOCATION! MINUTES TO TOWN CENTER SHOPS. NO PETS. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. APP FEE $40/ADULT. INCLUDE COPIES OF PAY STUBS FOR 1 MONTH AND DRIVERS LICENSE WITH APPLICATION.