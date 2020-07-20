All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY

12926 Boggy Trail Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12926 Boggy Trail Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Well-maintained townhouse with bright and sunny eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, large family room w/gas fireplace and deck. GLEAMING Hardwood Floors throughout main and bedroom levels. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs: good closet space, en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling light/fan! Fully finished walk-out basement w/tile flooring, ample storage and sliding door that opens to a fully fenced yard. Backs to Trees! Close to Public Transport, I-270, & Milestone Center featuring Wegmans, Target, Walmart, Home Depot and other great shopping. Also, this lovely home is convenient to many parks as well as NIST, NIH, Walter Reed and more! This is a non-managed listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY have any available units?
12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY have?
Some of 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY offer parking?
No, 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY have a pool?
No, 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY have accessible units?
No, 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America