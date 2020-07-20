12926 BOGGY TRAIL WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven

Well-maintained townhouse with bright and sunny eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, large family room w/gas fireplace and deck. GLEAMING Hardwood Floors throughout main and bedroom levels. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs: good closet space, en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling light/fan! Fully finished walk-out basement w/tile flooring, ample storage and sliding door that opens to a fully fenced yard. Backs to Trees! Close to Public Transport, I-270, & Milestone Center featuring Wegmans, Target, Walmart, Home Depot and other great shopping. Also, this lovely home is convenient to many parks as well as NIST, NIH, Walter Reed and more! This is a non-managed listing.