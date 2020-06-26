All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE

12541 Laurel Grove Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12541 Laurel Grove Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well kept 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths townhouse that backs to the woods. New engineer wood floor on main level, separate dining room with sliding door to deck facing woods, finished walk out basement with nice full bath, bright recreation room and a bar, sliding door to beautiful backyard with privacy fence. Upper level features good sized 3 bedrooms and a spacious full bath. 2 assigned parking. Lake, community pool ! Walk to shopping center and bus stops, close to I-270 and MARC train. Pets case by case, prefer no. Pets deposit $400. Available now. Open house Tuesday 6/11 4:30 to 5:30pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE have any available units?
12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE have?
Some of 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE offers parking.
Does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America