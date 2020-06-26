12541 LAUREL GROVE PLACE

Amenities

Well kept 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths townhouse that backs to the woods. New engineer wood floor on main level, separate dining room with sliding door to deck facing woods, finished walk out basement with nice full bath, bright recreation room and a bar, sliding door to beautiful backyard with privacy fence. Upper level features good sized 3 bedrooms and a spacious full bath. 2 assigned parking. Lake, community pool ! Walk to shopping center and bus stops, close to I-270 and MARC train. Pets case by case, prefer no. Pets deposit $400. Available now. Open house Tuesday 6/11 4:30 to 5:30pm