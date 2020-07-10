12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

FANTASTIC BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME LOCATED NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION RECREATIONAL AND SHOPPING CENTERS BUT YET VERY SECLUDED.HOME BOASTS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DRESSING AREA.ENJOY MEMORABLE MOMENTS IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM AND FIREPLACE.SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO OVERSIZE DECK.HOME IS FILLED WITH LOTS OF NATURAL DAYLIGHT,WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE.Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed GCAAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty.Due to COVID 19, please follow these CDC safety guidelines: No more than 2 clients and agent per showing, remove shoes or use booties, sanitize hands before entry and wear masks.(Masks are compulsory, hand sanitizers are freely provided on sites). Please Do not show if anyone has a fever or has been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19