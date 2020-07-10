All apartments in Germantown
12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE

12435 Port Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12435 Port Haven Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
FANTASTIC BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME LOCATED NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION RECREATIONAL AND SHOPPING CENTERS BUT YET VERY SECLUDED.HOME BOASTS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DRESSING AREA.ENJOY MEMORABLE MOMENTS IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM AND FIREPLACE.SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO OVERSIZE DECK.HOME IS FILLED WITH LOTS OF NATURAL DAYLIGHT,WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE.Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed GCAAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty.Due to COVID 19, please follow these CDC safety guidelines: No more than 2 clients and agent per showing, remove shoes or use booties, sanitize hands before entry and wear masks.(Masks are compulsory, hand sanitizers are freely provided on sites). Please Do not show if anyone has a fever or has been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12435 PORT HAVEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

