Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY CHARMING top floor condo! Great space and location for the money. Interior being painted, carpet in good shape, full size washer and dryer, balcony, breakfast bar, large walk in closet in master. Great commuter location seconds to 270 access and right around the corner to shops and restaurants. Pets considered case by case ** ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!