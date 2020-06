Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Oversized in every way... Large living room, sep. diniing room and kable sized kitchen. Rear Deck across entire back of house opens to open land and woods upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Owner's suite has oval soaking tub. Lower level has HUGE rec room, Full bath, HUGE storage room, waher and dryer. Opens to rear yard and open space and woods.