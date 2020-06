12100 BIRDSEYE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

YOU WILL LOVE THE FEEL OF THIS RECENTLY UPDATED END-UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWN-HOME SITUATED IN THE WONDERFUL COMMUNITY OF GUNNERS LAKE VILLAGE! FRESHLY PAINTED & MOVE-IN READY.BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODFLOORS THROUGHOUT. MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES AND ELEGANT BACKSPLASH. UPDATED BATHROOMS. SPCIOUS LR-DR COMBO THAT LEADS TO LARGE DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT LEVEL BASEMENT WITH FULL BATHROOM, FIREPLACE AND REC ROOM THAT CAN BE USE AS A THIRD BR. FULLY FENCED BACK YARD W/ WOODEN PATIO. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO I-270, GERMANTOWN RECREATIONAL PARK, GERMANTOWN OUTDOOR POOL, PUBLIC LIBRARY, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.