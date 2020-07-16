All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE

11914 Weybridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11914 Weybridge Lane, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful luxury end unit TH. 4-level finished, 3 BR 3 FB & 1 HB. 2-car garage with opener. Modern kitchen with granite counter top, SS appliances. Hardwood floor main level. Master BR w/ sitting, luxury master BA w/ separate tub & shower. 2 other spacious BR w/ private full BA. Beautiful park view with deer in view. Large deck. Conv location ez access 270/355 & express bus to Bethesda at milestone shop ctr. PERFECT HOME FOR ELEGANT ENTERTAINING, WITH FLEXIBLE, OPEN LAYOUT. Available Now. New tenant must have a good credit history and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE have any available units?
11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
