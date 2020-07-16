11914 WEYBRIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful luxury end unit TH. 4-level finished, 3 BR 3 FB & 1 HB. 2-car garage with opener. Modern kitchen with granite counter top, SS appliances. Hardwood floor main level. Master BR w/ sitting, luxury master BA w/ separate tub & shower. 2 other spacious BR w/ private full BA. Beautiful park view with deer in view. Large deck. Conv location ez access 270/355 & express bus to Bethesda at milestone shop ctr. PERFECT HOME FOR ELEGANT ENTERTAINING, WITH FLEXIBLE, OPEN LAYOUT. Available Now. New tenant must have a good credit history and references.