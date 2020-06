Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available on August 1st, tenants will be moving out by end ofJuly. Beautiful Single-Family house in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home includes 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths, with a fully Finished Basement. Hardwood floors on top two levels, nice patio, and 2 car garages. Conveniently located, minutes away from Milestone shopping center, public transportation, Major highways and mins to 270, 355, 118, 27. Call listing agent for showing appointments. 6-hour notice required.