11157 Maryland Manor Ct

Available 07/10/20 4BR - Fully Furnished Renovated TH in Germantown - Property Id: 277227



Look for neat & clean, stable income professionals to rent our lovely townhouse. Will do the credit and rental history check. 1.5 mos security deposit. Available early July. (1&2F and Basement with own entrance could be rented separately. 1&2F- $1800, Basement- $800; Entire TH $2,200 no sublet)



Beautiful townhouse is located at Germantown/ Gaithersburg boundary. It is ready for long term lease (2 years preferred, longer term rental price can be reduced). Excellent neighborhood, very quiet, safe and nested in green environment. Two designated parking spaces in front and plenty off street parking.



Three BRs plus furnished basement with one extra bedroom and a large living room space. Two full baths, one half bath. Two mins drive or 10 mins walk to the main road with bus stops (Route 355- N Frederick Rd), 10 mins drive to I-270 Corridor 13A entrance. Five mins walk to a modern community center fitted with sport facilities and a gym. Close by shopping areas for all daily necessities.

No Pets Allowed



