Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

11157 Maryland Manor Ct

11157 Maryland Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

11157 Maryland Manor Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
Available 07/10/20 4BR - Fully Furnished Renovated TH in Germantown - Property Id: 277227

Look for neat & clean, stable income professionals to rent our lovely townhouse. Will do the credit and rental history check. 1.5 mos security deposit. Available early July. (1&2F and Basement with own entrance could be rented separately. 1&2F- $1800, Basement- $800; Entire TH $2,200 no sublet)

Beautiful townhouse is located at Germantown/ Gaithersburg boundary. It is ready for long term lease (2 years preferred, longer term rental price can be reduced). Excellent neighborhood, very quiet, safe and nested in green environment. Two designated parking spaces in front and plenty off street parking.

Three BRs plus furnished basement with one extra bedroom and a large living room space. Two full baths, one half bath. Two mins drive or 10 mins walk to the main road with bus stops (Route 355- N Frederick Rd), 10 mins drive to I-270 Corridor 13A entrance. Five mins walk to a modern community center fitted with sport facilities and a gym. Close by shopping areas for all daily necessities.
Property Id 277227

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct have any available units?
11157 Maryland Manor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct have?
Some of 11157 Maryland Manor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11157 Maryland Manor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11157 Maryland Manor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11157 Maryland Manor Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11157 Maryland Manor Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11157 Maryland Manor Ct offers parking.
Does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11157 Maryland Manor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct have a pool?
No, 11157 Maryland Manor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct have accessible units?
No, 11157 Maryland Manor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11157 Maryland Manor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11157 Maryland Manor Ct has units with dishwashers.

