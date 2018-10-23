All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated August 8 2019

1 CIRCUIT CT #25

1 Circuit Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Circuit Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful end-unit townhouse with enclosed flagstone patio and shed. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Freshly painted. Separate dining room with sliders to flagstone enclosed patio. Updated baths. Basement with Recreation Room with Fireplace, recess lights and windows, den/office, storage, laundry and new carpet. No smoking. Commuter friendly near ICC, I-270, I-370 and Shady Grove Metro. Minutes to shopping and dining at Crown Farm, Washingtonian Rio and Muddy Branch shops. Walk to school and public transportation. At least one year lease required. Utilities are not included. Please remove shoes. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

