1 CIRCUIT CT #25

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautiful end-unit townhouse with enclosed flagstone patio and shed. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Freshly painted. Separate dining room with sliders to flagstone enclosed patio. Updated baths. Basement with Recreation Room with Fireplace, recess lights and windows, den/office, storage, laundry and new carpet. No smoking. Commuter friendly near ICC, I-270, I-370 and Shady Grove Metro. Minutes to shopping and dining at Crown Farm, Washingtonian Rio and Muddy Branch shops. Walk to school and public transportation. At least one year lease required. Utilities are not included. Please remove shoes. Thank you.