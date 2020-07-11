Apartment List
MD
gaithersburg
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Gaithersburg apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
8 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,020
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
27 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,504
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,414
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
6 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Results within 1 mile of Gaithersburg
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
87 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
22 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,500
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Results within 5 miles of Gaithersburg
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
18 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
66 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
22 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,312
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated June 4 at 01:53pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large property with beautiful grounds and playground. Smoke-free apartments with patio/balcony, in-unit W/D and accent walls. Community has car wash station, carports and 24-hr gym. Shops and I-270 nearby.
Results within 10 miles of Gaithersburg
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
39 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,286
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
36 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
36 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
City Guide for Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg: Where we learned to understand polar motion, thanks to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory now a National Historic Landmark!

One of the main cities in the D.C. - Arlington-Alexandria Metropolitan area is Gaithersburg -- home to almost 60,000 residents, 250 years of history, and a number of major corporations. It is a community of educated, active folks who value the area and have created a solid, family-centric city. It successfully mixes the old and new and the planned and unplanned to make a highly desirable urban area with a good quality of life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Gaithersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Gaithersburg, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Gaithersburg apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Gaithersburg apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

