Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1704 judy way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1704 judy way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1704 judy way
1704 Judy Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
1704 Judy Way, Edgewood, MD 21040
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
600$ Cozy 1 bedroom - Property Id: 42837
Cozy completely furnished 1 bedroom full bath eat in kitchen. Text me for pictures. Ready for move in 757-696-3736
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/42837p
Property Id 42837
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5180190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 judy way have any available units?
1704 judy way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, MD
.
What amenities does 1704 judy way have?
Some of 1704 judy way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1704 judy way currently offering any rent specials?
1704 judy way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 judy way pet-friendly?
No, 1704 judy way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 1704 judy way offer parking?
No, 1704 judy way does not offer parking.
Does 1704 judy way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 judy way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 judy way have a pool?
No, 1704 judy way does not have a pool.
Does 1704 judy way have accessible units?
No, 1704 judy way does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 judy way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 judy way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 judy way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 judy way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Similar Pages
Edgewood 1 Bedroom Apartments
Edgewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Edgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Lancaster, PA
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Newark, DE
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Bear, DE
White Marsh, MD
Beltsville, MD
Elkton, MD
Lochearn, MD
Linthicum, MD
Arbutus, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible College
University of Delaware
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College