Seven Oaks Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving

With a short drive to local parks, excellent schools, shopping and delicious eateries nearby you will have everything you could want within moments! Enjoy a homemade meal in your new, fully equipped, eat-in kitchen, and save on energy every month with our energy wise gas heat, air conditioning and advanced double pane insulated windows.