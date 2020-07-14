All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like Seven Oaks Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
Seven Oaks Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Seven Oaks Townhomes

802 Kingston Ct · (410) 220-2347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay only $99 at move in!* *Must apply between 5/1/2020 and 5/28/2020 and move in between 5/2/2020 and 7/28/2020. Restrictions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit SF150715 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit SF310731 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit SF570757 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1209 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seven Oaks Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
With a short drive to local parks, excellent schools, shopping and delicious eateries nearby you will have everything you could want within moments! Enjoy a homemade meal in your new, fully equipped, eat-in kitchen, and save on energy every month with our energy wise gas heat, air conditioning and advanced double pane insulated windows.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seven Oaks Townhomes have any available units?
Seven Oaks Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seven Oaks Townhomes have?
Some of Seven Oaks Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seven Oaks Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Seven Oaks Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Pay only $99 at move in!* *Must apply between 5/1/2020 and 5/28/2020 and move in between 5/2/2020 and 7/28/2020. Restrictions apply.
Is Seven Oaks Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Seven Oaks Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Seven Oaks Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Seven Oaks Townhomes offers parking.
Does Seven Oaks Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seven Oaks Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seven Oaks Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Seven Oaks Townhomes has a pool.
Does Seven Oaks Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Seven Oaks Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Seven Oaks Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seven Oaks Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Seven Oaks Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seven Oaks Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Seven Oaks Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity