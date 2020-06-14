Apartment List
/
MD
/
edgewood
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1410 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1410 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Fantastic townhome with in-law suite in the basement. Full second kitchen, full bathroom and walk-out to the back yard. Main floor features parquet hardwood floors, deck, and three spacious bedrooms on the top floor.

1 of 17

Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1501 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT
1501 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3314 sqft
Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in closets, deck off living
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2797 sqft
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Foxborough Farms
1 Unit Available
1418 VALBROOK CT N
1418 Valbrook Court North, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large Townhome (24'x40') (2,901 sq ft) w/2 Assigned Parking Space and Fenced Backyard . Updated Large Kitchen w/42" Oak Cabinet, Window over Double Sink, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Table Space & Sliders to Backyard.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2202 CEDAR KNOLL COURT
2202 Cedar Knoll Court, Harford County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,995
6363 sqft
Prepare to be amazed when you walk into this exceptional stone front colonial estate. This one-of-a-kind beauty is overflowing with dramatic curb appeal.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$881
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Aberdeen
36 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
City Guide for Edgewood, MD

Edgewood is home of the Poole's Island Light, the oldest lighthouse in Maryland.

Edgewood is a community of 24,000 people. Most people who live here commute to nearby cities or towns for work. It's main claim to fame is that it has the oldest lighthouse in the state, Poole's Island Light, which is also the fourth largest lighthouse in the state. You can't actually visit the lighthouse though, since the island it's on was used for artillery and bombing practice in the 1940s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edgewood, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewood 3 BedroomsEdgewood Apartments with Balcony
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEdgewood Apartments with ParkingEdgewood Apartments with Pool
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Cheap PlacesEdgewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College