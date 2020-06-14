/
1 bedroom apartments
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
4 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
700 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.
Results within 10 miles of Edgewood
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$881
692 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
19 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
627 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
664 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
675 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated December 28 at 10:24pm
4 Units Available
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
678 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments.
