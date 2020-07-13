/
apartments with pool
33 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE
1141 Harford Town Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1679 sqft
Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
26 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,081
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,264
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,097
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,006
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
306 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,079
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
