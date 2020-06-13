Apartment List
/
MD
/
edgewood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD

Finding an apartment in Edgewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
$
4 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
300 Avedon Court
300 Avedon Court, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.

1 of 2

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Cogswell Court
3608 Cogswell Court, Harford County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2482 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
9 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
718 Shallow Ridge Court
718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2406 sqft
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey.
Results within 10 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
City Guide for Edgewood, MD

Edgewood is home of the Poole's Island Light, the oldest lighthouse in Maryland.

Edgewood is a community of 24,000 people. Most people who live here commute to nearby cities or towns for work. It's main claim to fame is that it has the oldest lighthouse in the state, Poole's Island Light, which is also the fourth largest lighthouse in the state. You can't actually visit the lighthouse though, since the island it's on was used for artillery and bombing practice in the 1940s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Edgewood, MD

Finding an apartment in Edgewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewood 3 BedroomsEdgewood Apartments with Balcony
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEdgewood Apartments with ParkingEdgewood Apartments with Pool
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Cheap PlacesEdgewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College