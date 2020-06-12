/
3 bedroom apartments
82 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Baker Cir #B - 1
6208 Baker Cir, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6208 Baker Cir #B - 1 in Edgewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2910 INDIANSUMMER CT
2910 Indiansummer Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHESAPEAKE MODEL IS LOADED. 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT, 9FT CEILINGS, 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH & REAR DECK! WALK-OUT BSMT W/FULL BATH.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2718 BECKON DRIVE
2718 Beckon Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Vouchers consideredBeautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts new carpet and paint and an eat-in kitchen (Dining set included) The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3007 LILAC COURT
3007 Lilac Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1304 sqft
RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AND MOVE-IN READY. - Please contact the property manager for showings and application - 443-928-2220 - This single-family home is freshly painted with brand new neutral carpeting, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1524 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1524 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Contact the property manager for information Jean M Neal, (443) 635-8881, jthomesjean@gmail.com
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1410 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1410 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
Fantastic townhome with in-law suite in the basement. Full second kitchen, full bathroom and walk-out to the back yard. Main floor features parquet hardwood floors, deck, and three spacious bedrooms on the top floor.
Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1501 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT
1501 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced
Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6203 Edgewood Road Unit B
6203 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$925
Edgewood - The Grove - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train. Ground floor with private entrance. Visit our web site at www.hutchins-property.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
300 Avedon Court
300 Avedon Court, Joppatowne, MD
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1146 SPLASHING BROOK DRIVE
1146 Splashing Brook Drive, Harford County, MD
Property is getting Fresh Paint, New Carpet, and New floors. Updated pics coming next week! Available July 1st! Gorgeous end of group townhome that backs to woods in popular Harford Town community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
310 SWEET BRIAR COURT
310 Sweet Briar Court, Joppatowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1280 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd and 2 1/2 bath home with sliders in large Liv/Rm and Din/area....Master Bedroom has a private bath....Landlord will pay all HOA dues that includes water and trash.Property will be available for a June 1 occupancy...
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Cogswell Court
3608 Cogswell Court, Harford County, MD
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.
