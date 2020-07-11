Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Run.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
car wash area
dog park
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
hot tub
Beautiful, quality apartment living in Edgewood, MD just minutes from Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). Our pet-friendly community has some amazing amenities including a fenced dog park, outdoor picnic area, kids' play area, and beautiful woodland views - all convenient to Harford County's best shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units