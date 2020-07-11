All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like Fox Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
Fox Run
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Fox Run

1600 Ashby Square Dr · (410) 734-5101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 000D · Avail. now

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 000C · Avail. now

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 000D · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
car wash area
dog park
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
hot tub
Beautiful, quality apartment living in Edgewood, MD just minutes from Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). Our pet-friendly community has some amazing amenities including a fenced dog park, outdoor picnic area, kids' play area, and beautiful woodland views - all convenient to Harford County's best shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Run have any available units?
Fox Run has 3 units available starting at $1,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fox Run have?
Some of Fox Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Run currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Run is pet friendly.
Does Fox Run offer parking?
Yes, Fox Run offers parking.
Does Fox Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Run have a pool?
Yes, Fox Run has a pool.
Does Fox Run have accessible units?
No, Fox Run does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Run has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Run has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fox Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity