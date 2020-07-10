/
apartments with washer dryer
83 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
606 Harr Park Ct
606 Harrpark Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
606 Harr Park Ct Available 08/07/20 Newly Renovated Town Home- Edgewood, MD - Don't miss your chance to rent this newly renovated townhouse located in Edgewood, MD.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY
1733 Fountain Rock Way, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$995
882 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath, 2-level condo in Edgewood, Harford County. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, convenient location. Move-in ready. Income reviewed, credit flexible w/ higher deposit. Voucher considered.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
909 Woodbridge Court, Unit E
909 Woodbridge Ct, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Come see this immaculate 2/3 bedroom condo. 2nd bedroom has TWO huge walk in closets! Lots of storage space throughout. Breakfast room has French doors and could become a 3rd bedroom if needed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
905 Swallow Crest Court, Unit H
905 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Great condo! Quiet neighborhood. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, fresh paint throughout. Updated appliances. 2 full baths. Extra bump out space... great for an office or play area for kids. Lots of natural light! Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1501 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT
1501 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
24 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3233 ARBOR HILL COURT
3233 Arbor Hill Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1388 sqft
Rarely available large end of group town home in excellent condition. Features eat in kitchen fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Tenant must have a credit score over 650 and pass a clean background check and provide proof of income.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3101 Laurel Bush Rd.
3101 Laurel Bush Road, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
3101 Laural Bush Rd- 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. - Welcome to this hidden gem in Abingdon. When you pull up to this Mid Century Modern ish home, you will see that it sits on an impressive manicured corner lot.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
410 RIPPLEWOOD ROAD
410 Ripplewood Road, Joppatowne, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1196 sqft
Duplex 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home. Entire Interior of Home was Renovated 2 years ago, Large 4 Season Room with Heat and Air. Finished basement with family room area, utility room and additional room for storage or crafts.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE
1141 Harford Town Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1679 sqft
Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
25 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
2 Units Available
Riverside
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
8 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
960 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
15 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
989 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath town home in Belcamp, MD - This property offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with wood burning fire place, full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard and much much more.
