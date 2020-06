Amenities

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! CONVENIENT LOCATION W/ EASY ACCESS TO 695/95. FULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE WITH OFF STREET PARKING BEHIND THE HOUSE! FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, CERAMIC FLOORS IN KITCHEN. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN FIRST FLOOR CLOSET. TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND UPDATED FULL BATH ON SECOND FLOOR. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND HAS NEW CARPET. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO VOUCHERS.