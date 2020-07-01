All apartments in Crofton
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

1817 Log Mill Pl

1817 Log Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Log Mill Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,100 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of in BLUE RIDGE within walking distance of schools (Crofton Meadows Elementary, Crofton Middle, and the NEW Crofton High School). Finished basement with finished full bathroom and tons of closet space. Fenced in backyard with small deck.. perfect for grilling! All new stainless steel appliances. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring. Located close to Ft. Meade, Annapolis, DC, and Baltimore. Military/Police/Teacher discount available and pets can be considered on a case by case basis. Showings will begin JAN 2nd. Ready JAN 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Log Mill Pl have any available units?
1817 Log Mill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1817 Log Mill Pl have?
Some of 1817 Log Mill Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Log Mill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Log Mill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Log Mill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Log Mill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Log Mill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Log Mill Pl offers parking.
Does 1817 Log Mill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Log Mill Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Log Mill Pl have a pool?
No, 1817 Log Mill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Log Mill Pl have accessible units?
No, 1817 Log Mill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Log Mill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Log Mill Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Log Mill Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1817 Log Mill Pl has units with air conditioning.

