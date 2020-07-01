1817 Log Mill Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$2,100 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of in BLUE RIDGE within walking distance of schools (Crofton Meadows Elementary, Crofton Middle, and the NEW Crofton High School). Finished basement with finished full bathroom and tons of closet space. Fenced in backyard with small deck.. perfect for grilling! All new stainless steel appliances. Brand new luxury vinyl flooring. Located close to Ft. Meade, Annapolis, DC, and Baltimore. Military/Police/Teacher discount available and pets can be considered on a case by case basis. Showings will begin JAN 2nd. Ready JAN 10th.