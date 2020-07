Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming, charming, charming! You will love this end unit town home. Beautiful rental available now! Peaceful backyard for outdoor living. Patio backs to woods. You will love the neighborhood with all its mature trees and sidewalks. Hardwood floors throughout the home except kitchen (ceramic) and lower level family room (carpet). White kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. This home is very neutral, clean and ready to move in to.