All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE

1521 Ashburnham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1521 Ashburnham Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Spacious townhouse in desirable Gulf course community. Three finished levels. Freshly painted, newer hardwood flooring and a deck. The main lvl features laundry room, powder room and a family room that leads out to the backyard. The first floor has a decent size living room, dining room and large eat in kitchen with a half bath. The second floors boosts Master bedroom and Bath w/ vaulted ceiling and two additional room with a hallway bath.Community features Swimming Pool, Golf Club, Tennis Courts and Jog/Walk path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have any available units?
1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University