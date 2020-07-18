1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious townhouse in desirable Gulf course community. Three finished levels. Freshly painted, newer hardwood flooring and a deck. The main lvl features laundry room, powder room and a family room that leads out to the backyard. The first floor has a decent size living room, dining room and large eat in kitchen with a half bath. The second floors boosts Master bedroom and Bath w/ vaulted ceiling and two additional room with a hallway bath.Community features Swimming Pool, Golf Club, Tennis Courts and Jog/Walk path.