Crofton, MD
1438 Vineyard Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1438 Vineyard Court

1438 Vineyard Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Vineyard Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1438 Vineyard Court Available 01/15/19 Crofton Mews 3Br End Unit Townhouse - COMING SOON!! - 1438 Vineyard Court

Newer Carpet and Paint!!

2-Level End unit townhouse in Crofton Mews. 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath. Consists of 2 floors of living area, entry floor has half bath, eat-in kitchen and large great room with fireplace, deck. Top Level has 3 generous sized bedrooms including master suite and stack washer/dryer. Unit also has access to small private fenced in backyard.

Pets will be considered case by case and subject to a $25.00 per month pet fee, per pet.

For more information please contact:
Benjamin Mueller
Innovative Properties
410-268-8400

(RLNE2725358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Vineyard Court have any available units?
1438 Vineyard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1438 Vineyard Court have?
Some of 1438 Vineyard Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Vineyard Court currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Vineyard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Vineyard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Vineyard Court is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Vineyard Court offer parking?
No, 1438 Vineyard Court does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Vineyard Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Vineyard Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Vineyard Court have a pool?
No, 1438 Vineyard Court does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Vineyard Court have accessible units?
No, 1438 Vineyard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Vineyard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Vineyard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Vineyard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Vineyard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
