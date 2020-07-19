Amenities

1438 Vineyard Court Available 01/15/19 Crofton Mews 3Br End Unit Townhouse - COMING SOON!! - 1438 Vineyard Court



Newer Carpet and Paint!!



2-Level End unit townhouse in Crofton Mews. 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath. Consists of 2 floors of living area, entry floor has half bath, eat-in kitchen and large great room with fireplace, deck. Top Level has 3 generous sized bedrooms including master suite and stack washer/dryer. Unit also has access to small private fenced in backyard.



Pets will be considered case by case and subject to a $25.00 per month pet fee, per pet.



Benjamin Mueller

Innovative Properties

410-268-8400



