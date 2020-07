Chimneys of Cradlerock

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

fee: $300

limit: 2

rent: $40 pet rent per month for the first pet, and $20 pet rent per month for the second pet

restrictions: Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds Pets must be at least six months old. Maximum weight limit of 50 lbs. per pet