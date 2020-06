Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located just minutes from The Mall in Columbia, restaurants, shopping and commuter routes. The interior features an open floor plan including brand new flooring throughout with spacious living & dining rooms; updated appliances in kitchen with access to the sunroom; and master bedroom with walk-in closet. Common area washer/dryer located on same floor as apartment.