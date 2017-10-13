9625 Lambeth Court, Columbia, MD 21046 Savage - Guilford
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in beautiful Columbia close to 95 and 32! Upgraded kitchen with pass-through into dining/living combo! Deck off the kitchen! Walkout family room in basement is considered 3rd bedroom with FULL bathroom on basement level. Cute shed in backyard. 2 assigned parking spots. Laundry included See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
