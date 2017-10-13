9625 LAMBETH COURT.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in beautiful Columbia close to 95 and 32! Upgraded kitchen with pass-through into dining/living combo! Deck off the kitchen! Walkout family room in basement is considered 3rd bedroom with FULL bathroom on basement level. Cute shed in backyard. 2 assigned parking spots. Laundry included See photos!