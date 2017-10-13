All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 5 2020

Location

9625 Lambeth Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in beautiful Columbia close to 95 and 32! Upgraded kitchen with pass-through into dining/living combo! Deck off the kitchen! Walkout family room in basement is considered 3rd bedroom with FULL bathroom on basement level. Cute shed in backyard. 2 assigned parking spots. Laundry included See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9625 LAMBETH COURT have any available units?
9625 LAMBETH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 LAMBETH COURT have?
Some of 9625 LAMBETH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 LAMBETH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9625 LAMBETH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 LAMBETH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9625 LAMBETH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9625 LAMBETH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9625 LAMBETH COURT offers parking.
Does 9625 LAMBETH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 LAMBETH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 LAMBETH COURT have a pool?
No, 9625 LAMBETH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9625 LAMBETH COURT have accessible units?
No, 9625 LAMBETH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 LAMBETH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 LAMBETH COURT has units with dishwashers.

