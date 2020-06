Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beatiful home located on a cul-de-sac and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors on the main level, carpet on the lower and upper level, updated bathrooms and four large bedrooms. Home is renovated from top to bottom. Huge deck within a private setting.



Located within the heart of Columbia, MD and is in close proximity to the mall, restaurants, grocery stores, trails, gyms and more! Less than 20 minutes away from Ft Meade and NSA. Must See!