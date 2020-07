Amenities

*** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*** Totally-renovated top-to-bottom home located in a secluded neighborhood of Columbia with easy commute to Baltimore and Washington, DC . Features include hardwood floors on main level and upper level and ceramic flooring on lower level, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, fireplace in family room, huge fenced rear yard and four-car driveway in addition to two-car garage.