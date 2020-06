Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredible home!! Many things have been replaced this year! Newer paint, new carpet, remodeled kitchen, NEW WINDOWS!! Perfect home for entertaining or having a cozy night inside! This home has so many amenities - Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, chair railing, upgraded light fixtures, a beautiful fireplace, spacious bedrooms, TONS of storage, and a very private backyard with newly painted deck! Make an appointment today!