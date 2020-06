Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wow! New kitchen, Some Brand New Baths, New Carpeting Being Installed, Freshly Painted. Need More? How about totally enclosed outdoor patio off the SGD's from the Kitchen! How about a huge, wide deck the width of the Home? SGD's Off Liv/Din Rm Areas! And How About Peaceful, Quiet. Plenty of Room to Run outside. Check the View Off Rear Deck?All Here!