Available 9/30/19. Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with granite countertops. Large deck off of living room with two sliding glass doors. Deck looks out to trees and private yard. Finished basement with plenty of living space, walkout to rear yard. Great location close to shopping and commuter routes. No pets, no smoking.