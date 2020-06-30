All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 9094 Lambskin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9094 Lambskin Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:07 AM

9094 Lambskin Lane

9094 Lambskin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9094 Lambskin Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Wonderful space for small family, or couple with a beautiful wooded back drop. End unit with shared deck, and shared laundry. You would have the top 2 levels private and We the owners will live in the basement with our 1.5 year old boy, and one coming in December. The whole home has been recently refinished. Utilities to be shared, usually $230 for electric, water and wifi.
Optional furniture: couches, Dining room table and chairs, bookshelves and desk. King size bed in the master, and queen size in the guest. Parking front parking space is $50/mo
Some rooms have been painted since pictures were taken. No smoking, cats or dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9094 Lambskin Lane have any available units?
9094 Lambskin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9094 Lambskin Lane have?
Some of 9094 Lambskin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9094 Lambskin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9094 Lambskin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9094 Lambskin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9094 Lambskin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9094 Lambskin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9094 Lambskin Lane offers parking.
Does 9094 Lambskin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9094 Lambskin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9094 Lambskin Lane have a pool?
No, 9094 Lambskin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9094 Lambskin Lane have accessible units?
No, 9094 Lambskin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9094 Lambskin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9094 Lambskin Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University