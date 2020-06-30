9094 Lambskin Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access

Wonderful space for small family, or couple with a beautiful wooded back drop. End unit with shared deck, and shared laundry. You would have the top 2 levels private and We the owners will live in the basement with our 1.5 year old boy, and one coming in December. The whole home has been recently refinished. Utilities to be shared, usually $230 for electric, water and wifi.

Optional furniture: couches, Dining room table and chairs, bookshelves and desk. King size bed in the master, and queen size in the guest. Parking front parking space is $50/mo

Some rooms have been painted since pictures were taken. No smoking, cats or dogs.